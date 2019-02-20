Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Premiere "Speedbag" Music Video

Today, we've teamed up with Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel to premiere their new "Speedbag" music video. You can check it out above.

"Speedbag" is one of the highlights from Red Dragon Cartel's new album, Patina, which came out back in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

When asked about the bluesier sound of Patina, Lee told Guitar World in a recent interview: "Part of the reason for that is because this one was done more organically. The songs were written with everybody in the room, and then it was recorded pretty much like we did in the old days. So it just has that vibe to it."

"The other thing is that the last time we recorded with [producer] Kevin Churko, and his production is a little more modern-sounding," Lee continued. "But this one I think comes across sounding more like a product of an old geezer like me. [laughs] There’s more flavors. One song, there’s even a little bit that kind of sounds like Dick Dale."

To read our entire interview with Lee, from our January 2019 issue, step right this way. You can also check out Red Dragon Cartel's upcoming tour dates below.

For more on Red Dragon Cartel, point your browser over to redragoncartel.com.

Red Dragon Cartel 2019 Tour Dates:

2/23: Reno, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort

2/24: Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club

2/26: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

3/1: Santa Ana, CA @ Malones

3/2: Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

3/3: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

3/5: Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/7: Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/8: San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

3/9: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

3/11: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

3/13: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

3/14: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s

3/15: Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge

3/16: Toronto, ON @ The Rockpile

3/18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

3/21: Buford, GA @ 37 Main

3/22: Greenville, SC @ Firmament

3/23: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

3/25: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/26: New York, NY @ Iridium

3/27: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

3/29: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/30: Patchogue, NY @ 89 North

3/31: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault at Greasy Luck

4/2: Queens, NY @ Blackthorn 51