“The guitar neck is made of rubber, and there are only two strings on it”: James Hetfield opens up on the guitar-based anxiety dreams he had ahead of Metallica’s recent tour

By
published

The Metallica guitarist’s nightmares included unplayable gear, tragically short cables, and disappearing roadies as he opens up on the self-doubt he suffered ahead of their latest world tour

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at I-Days Festival at Ippodromo La Maura on May 29, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Metallica are one of the biggest bands in the world, but that hasn’t made James Hetfield immune to very human emotions. 

Speaking on an episode of the band's official podcast, The Metallica Report, Hetfield says he suffered nightmares of malfunctioning guitars ahead of their latest world tour, leading to anxiety and imposter syndrome. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.