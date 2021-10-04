James “Munky” Shaffer recalls the time Jimmy Page attended a Korn gig and signed his double-neck Gibson EDS-1275

Korn’s James “Munky” Shaffer recently took the hot seat on Axs TV’s Rock My Collection show – a series that sees artists show off their prized pieces of music memorabilia – to flaunt his pristine-looking Gibson EDS-1275 electric guitar.

Seeing the axe in all its glory was, however, only part of the story. One aspect of Rock My Collection requires guest stars to share their personal acquisition stories, and Shaffer’s own tale – we think you’ll agree – is pretty darn cool.

As it turns out, the guitar is signed by none other than Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page, famed for wielding a double-neck himself, who was introduced to Shaffer while attending a Korn gig way back in 2002. Who knew the rock ‘n’ roll legend was such a big fan of nu-metal?

“I was on tour and I was really getting into [Led Zeppelin’s album] Physical Graffiti,” began Shaffer. “There was a song where I was like, ‘I’ve got to learn how to play that song.’ And so I wanted a double-neck guitar.

"And we had a tour manager called Eric Barrett – an English guy. We are going through London and he’s like, ‘Guess what? I have a guest, you’re never going to believe it, coming to the show.’ ‘Okay, who’s it going to be?’ He’s like, ‘Jimmy Page is going to fucking come to the show.’

“I was like, ‘Come on, really?’ He knows him. They’re friends.”

Shaffer then showed off his Jimmy Page-signed double-neck, which sports scrawls on the rears of the both headstocks. While the upper 12-string head reads, “James, keeping up the good work!” the six-string head features the date – 7/09/02 – and Page’s signature.

Out of all the guitarists to wield the revered Gibson EDS-1275, Jimmy Page is arguably the most famous of them all.

After recording Stairway To Heaven using a Harmony acoustic guitar, a Fender Telecaster and a Fender electric 12-string, the Led Zep man specially donned the double-neck for live renditions of the track, and soon become synonymous with the EDS-1275.

Slash was another big-name Gibson double-neck-wielder, and picked up an Ebony model for Guns N’ Roses Use Your Illusions tour in the early ‘90s.

Elsewhere in the interview, which was filmed prior to Korn's current tour, Shaffer spoke about hitting the road once again, saying, “I live for that. I don’t drink or do drugs anymore – that is my drug, being in front of an audience and feeling that connection between the band and the synergy.

“That’s my drug, the adrenaline, and I’m really looking forward to going back on the road,” he added. “I’m sure people are really excited to see live shows again."

Rock My Collection – hosted by the head of Frank Zappa's estate Ahmet Zappa – is on every Sunday at 8/7c, and sees expert appraiser Stephen Braitman evaluate and appraise a catalog of unique instruments.

Said instruments are then placed up for auction on Gotta Have Rock And Roll, which has partnered with AXS TV for an interactive viewer experience.

Having said that, Shaffer's Jimmy Page-signed Gibson EDS-1275 isn't currently available for auction. To be fair, we don't blame him for wanting to hold on to it. We wouldn't want to part ways with it, either.

To find out more, visit Rock My Collection.