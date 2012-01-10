Jane's Addiction Announce "Theater of the Escapists" Tour

Alt-rock pioneers Jane's Addiction have announced a unique tour in support of their new album, The Great Escape Artist.

Called "Theatre of the Escapists," the trek will see the band hit classic-style theaters to put on an "immersive" new stage show. Support for the dates will come from Black Box Revelation.

"We chose to play as many of the great theaters that we could find because we wanted to immerse the audience in a unique experience unlike any they have ever seen at a rock show," said vocalist Perry Farrel of the tour. "Expect an orgy of musical and visual delights. We like orgies, and hope you do too."

The tour will kick off February 22, and while no venues have been announced just yet, you can check out a full list of stops below. Tickets go on sale January 14, with a pre-sale set for 10 a.m. EST this Wednesday, January 11.

Jane's Addiction "Theatre of the Escapists" Tour Cities