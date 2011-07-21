Jane's Addiction Prepare to Produce 3D Documentary

Jane's Addiction have announced plans to turn their upcoming show at Terminal 5 in New York City into a 3D documentary. The show, which will be Monday, July 25, will also feature a 360-degree stage set-up.

You can watch the band talking about the stage in a 3D video below.

The band also will be streaming the concert live on YouTube and are inviting fans to film the gig on the new LG Thrill 4G Devices for an hour-long documentary. The documentary will premiere on the LG Thrill 3D YouTube channel on August 4.

Jane's Addiction have also announced the first single from their forthcoming new album, titled "Irresistible Force." The track is taken from The Great Escape Artist, which is tentatively due out on September 27.