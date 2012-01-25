Jane's Addiction Release Music Video for "Underground"

Jane's Addiction have just premiered a new music video for their track "Underground," which can be seen below courtesy of Vevo.

On the concept behind the video, vocalist Perry Farell explains: "Jane's Addition perform in a Los Angeles brothel built in the 1920s. There are Siamese Gargoyles, séances, card games and a man in a white fedora who was also on the cover of In Through The Out Door. People get made love to and murdered in the backrooms while the band plays on."

An explicit version of the video is expected to air on Playboy.com this Friday.

"Underground" is taken from the band's latest studio album, The Great Escape Artist, which was released last fall.