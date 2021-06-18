D’Addario co-founder Janet D’Addario dies aged 72

Janet D’Addario, the co-founder of string and accessory giant D’Addario & Co, has died aged 72 following a two-year cancer battle.

After meeting future husband Jim in 1966, the couple went on to found D’Addario in 1973, where Janet masterminded the company’s advertising as well as packaging design for all products.

She went on to become head of Artist Relations at the firm and co-founded the D’Addario Foundation, which provides music education to children in underserved communities. She was Managing Direction of the Foundation for 20 years.

D’Addario also served as a Board Member of New York charity Providence House for 21 years, and as its President from 2004 to 2019, raising millions of dollars towards transitional housing for homeless women and children.

“Providence House is, in so many ways, the very embodiment of my wife,” says Jim D’Addario.

“When she saw pain, she wanted to ease it. When she saw hunger, she brought food. When she saw homelessness, she provided shelter. But most importantly when Janet saw someone with no hope, she worked hard to provide them with the tools to restore their will to overcome the challenges they were facing.”

The family is asking anyone who wishes to pay their respects to consider a donation to Providence House.