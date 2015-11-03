Javier Reyes' Mestis Premiere New Album, 'Polysemy' — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Polysemy, the new album by Mestis, a project fronted by Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes.

The album, which will be released November 6 via Sumerian Records, showcases Reyes' vast diversity as a guitarist and features a variety of instrumentation and assistance from Animals As Leaders drummer Matt Garstka, Intronaut bassist Joe Lester and CHON's Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel.

“I’ve always wanted to create a style of music that focused on being emotionally exploitive and technically sound, yet simple enough for the average music listener to appreciate," Reyes says.

"Another influence was using the eight-string guitar in a form that is unconventional to the 'trends' or independent of characteristics that are found in music styles/genres that have popularized it. Another and important reason was to create a true form of my own independent voice as an artist, to create music that expressed my personality, upbringing, emotions and musical taste.”

