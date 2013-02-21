Jazz Guitar Corner Columnist Matt Warnock Joins Performing Arts Department at England's University of Chester

Matt Warnock, who has taught and played guitar throughout the US, UK, Canada and Brazil, has joined the Performing Arts Department at the University of Chester in England.

Warnock, who runs mattwarnockguitar.com and writes the Jazz Guitar Corner column for GuitarWorld.com, has been appointed a lecturer in popular music studies. He'll be teaching in the various modules of the undergraduate degree, working with ensembles and guitar students.

“I'm excited to be joining the established and growing Popular Music program at the University of Chester," Warnock said. "The caliber of students and staff has really impressed me, and I am looking forward to working closely with this talented group of performers and educators.

“Having taught in higher education programmes in the US, Canada and Brazil as a full-time professor and through workshops and clinics, I have seen a wide variety of degrees and institutions. I can honestly say that the programme at Chester stands out to me as being one of the most professional, beneficial and organised that I have ever worked with. It is a true pleasure to be a part of this exciting course.”

Warnock, who has been published by Mel Bay, Hal Leonard, Just Jazz Guitar magazine and All About Jazz, also has released three self-published jazz guitar teaching books, plus two apps for iPhone, iPad, Desktop and Android platforms.

