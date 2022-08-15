Jeff Beck announces mammoth list of US tour dates, including a string of shows with Ann Wilson and ZZ Top

The shows follow the release of Beck’s collaborative album with Johnny Depp, 18, and kick off in Texas on September 23

Jeff Beck 2022 US Tour dates
British guitar legend Jeff Beck has announced a 27-date US tour, beginning September 23 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, in Del Valle, Texas.

The first six shows will see Beck share a bill with ZZ Top and, for selected dates, former Heart vocalist Ann Wilson, on a brief jaunt across Texas, Tennessee and Alabama. 

Beck will then undertake a solo run beginning October 1 in Atlanta, GA at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, through to November 12 at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. 

Reportedly, the bulk of the tour’s setlist is going to focus on Beck’s recent album, 18 (a collaborative project with Johnny Depp), which has given the guitar legend his first top 10 album entry on the Billboard chart.

However, we’re told the guitarist is also promising to pay tribute to friends and influences, alongside some older material, with his interpretations of Mahavishnu Orchestra’s You Know You Know and The Beatles’ A Day in the Life, plus Brush with the Blues all set to make appearances.

Speaking of appearances, we wonder if Depp will be showing up for any of the dates.  Depp previously joined Beck onstage for a number of shows, including a gig in the UK city of Sheffield. 

Meanwhile, Beck’s revealed another star collaboration – a guest spot on Ozzy Osbourne track Patient Number 9, back in June. 

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Jeff Beck U.S. Tour Dates

  • September 23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)
  • September 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)
  • September 25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)
  • September 27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)
  • September 29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ZZ Top)
  • September 30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)
  • October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
  • October 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
  • October 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • October 7&8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
  • October 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • October 13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
  • October 14&15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
  • October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
  • October 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
  • October 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
  • October 22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
  • October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
  • November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
  • November 2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino
  • November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
  • November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks
  • November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
  • November 8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
  • November 9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
  • November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
  • November 12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

*All dates subject to change, more dates TBA

For tickets and information, head to Jeff Beck’s official site (opens in new tab).

