Jeff Beck announces mammoth list of US tour dates, including a string of shows with Ann Wilson and ZZ Top

British guitar legend Jeff Beck has announced a 27-date US tour, beginning September 23 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, in Del Valle, Texas.

The first six shows will see Beck share a bill with ZZ Top and, for selected dates, former Heart vocalist Ann Wilson, on a brief jaunt across Texas, Tennessee and Alabama.

Beck will then undertake a solo run beginning October 1 in Atlanta, GA at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, through to November 12 at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Reportedly, the bulk of the tour’s setlist is going to focus on Beck’s recent album, 18 (a collaborative project with Johnny Depp), which has given the guitar legend his first top 10 album entry on the Billboard chart.

However, we’re told the guitarist is also promising to pay tribute to friends and influences, alongside some older material, with his interpretations of Mahavishnu Orchestra’s You Know You Know and The Beatles’ A Day in the Life, plus Brush with the Blues all set to make appearances.

Speaking of appearances, we wonder if Depp will be showing up for any of the dates. Depp previously joined Beck onstage for a number of shows, including a gig in the UK city of Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Beck’s revealed another star collaboration – a guest spot on Ozzy Osbourne track Patient Number 9, back in June.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

September 23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

September 29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ZZ Top)

September 30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 7&8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

October 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 14&15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

October 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

November 2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

November 9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

November 12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

*All dates subject to change, more dates TBA

