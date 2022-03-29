Ann Wilson shares infectious, riff-driven new single, A Moment in Heaven

Ann Wilson has dropped A Moment in Heaven, the third single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss, which will arrive exactly one month from today (April 29).

As per her previous pre-release singles – the Kenny Wayne Shepherd-featuring Missionary Man and springy, electric guitar-heavy Greed – the new single taps into some truly tasty tones courtesy of session ace Tom Bukovac, who is on hand to provide a stomping infectious opening riff.

The Heart member’s effortless vocals drift atop Bukovac’s snappy verse chords and ethereal minor-tinged pre-chorus progressions, which follow up the catchy chorus with a reprise of the speaker-smashing melodic hook.

Bukovac is joined in the instrumental department by drummer Sean T Lane, bass guitar player Tony Lucido and keyboardists Gordon Mote and Tim Lauer.

“A Moment in Heaven tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame,” explained Wilson. “It’s one of those anti-Hollywood screed things, the meat grinder of the music image-maker machine and what it feels like to be on the inside of that.

“All of a sudden,” she added, “it’s ‘happening’ on all thrusters, you’ve got a number one record and everyone’s pouring champagne telling you how much you ‘deserve this.’ You’re in heaven!

“But then the cruel reality comes down… what’s the next one? Can you follow that? It’s all about the short-lived glamor and ecstasy of being successful in the rock business.”

When it arrives, Fierce Bliss will be Wilson’s third solo album and her first since 2018’s Immortal. To mark the occasion, the Heart singer has recruited a handful of killer guitar players, including the previously mentioned Shepherd and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes.

Ann Wilson's Fierce Bliss (Image credit: Silver Lining Music)

Shepherd is set to appear on one further track for lead duties – Bridge of Sighs – while Haynes will see some six-string action on both Gladiator and Angel’s Blues, tracks he co-produced with Wilson. Vince Gill will also provide vocals on a cover of Queen’s Love of My Life.

“I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life,” Wilson recalled. “Kenny Wayne Shepherd came in and played on a couple songs. He was a whole other influence coming in, he just played his butt off, and with the gospel singers and everything else coming together, the whole project just started to grow.

“I’d known Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule for a while, we’d written a couple songs together with Gov’t Mule playing, and those rounded out the record.”

Fierce Bliss is available to preorder now ahead of its release on April 29.