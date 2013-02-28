Jeff Beck and Brian Wilson to Host Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas

Jeff Beck and the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson will host a Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas in the spring.

During the course of the camp, which takes place April 18 to 21 at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, attendees will learn songwriting tips from Wilson and actually get guitar lessons from Beck.

In addition to practicing and recording music with Beck and Wilson, campers will get to perform at MGM Grand's Rouge Lounge at the end of the session. There also will be an attendees-only gig by Wilson.

But sitting side by side with a guitar legend doesn't come cheap. Attendees will have to pay at least $2,500, the price of the cheapest-available package. The most expensive package is $6,499.

In other Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp news, Sammy Hagar and Steve Vai will host a session March 5 to 9; Def Leppard will lead a camp April 4 to 7. For more information and package details, visit the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp website.