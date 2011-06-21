Jeff Beck Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Jeff Beck has announced a fall Canadian tour starting that starts Oct. 12 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and finishes Oct. 27 in Vancouver.
Four U.S. dates are scheduled for the Northwest immediately following the Canadian leg, starting in Seattle on Oct. 28 and wrapping up in the Napa Valley on Nov. 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24.
Beck's band is Jason Rebello (keyboards), Rhonda Smith (bass) and Narada Michael Walden (drums).
In other news, Beck and former bandmate Rod Stewart are currently working on a new album together. More details on that as they become available!
Fall 2011 Jeff Beck tour dates:
- October 12Halifax, NSHalifax Metro Centre
- October 13Moncton, NBThe Centre
- October 15Montreal, QC Place des Arts
- October 16 Ottawa, ONNational Arts Centre
- October 18 Toronto, ONMassey Hall
- October 19 Kitchener, ONCentre in the Square
- October 21Thunder Bay, ONPAC
- October 22 Winnipeg, MBPantages Playhouse Theatre
- October 24 Calgary, ABEPCOR CENTRE’s Jack Singer Concert Hall
- October 25 Edmonton, ABWinspear Centre
- October 27 Vancouver, BCThe Centre
- October 28Seattle, WAMoore Theatre
- October 29Portland, ORSchnitzer Theatre
- October 31Santa Rosa, CAWells Fargo
- November 1Napa, CAUptown Theatre