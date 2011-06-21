Jeff Beck Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Jeff Beck has announced a fall Canadian tour starting that starts Oct. 12 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and finishes Oct. 27 in Vancouver.

Four U.S. dates are scheduled for the Northwest immediately following the Canadian leg, starting in Seattle on Oct. 28 and wrapping up in the Napa Valley on Nov. 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24.

Beck's band is Jason Rebello (keyboards), Rhonda Smith (bass) and Narada Michael Walden (drums).

In other news, Beck and former bandmate Rod Stewart are currently working on a new album together. More details on that as they become available!

Fall 2011 Jeff Beck tour dates:

October 12Halifax, NSHalifax Metro Centre

October 13Moncton, NBThe Centre

October 15Montreal, QC Place des Arts

October 16 Ottawa, ONNational Arts Centre

October 18 Toronto, ONMassey Hall

October 19 Kitchener, ONCentre in the Square

October 21Thunder Bay, ONPAC

October 22 Winnipeg, MBPantages Playhouse Theatre

October 24 Calgary, ABEPCOR CENTRE’s Jack Singer Concert Hall

October 25 Edmonton, ABWinspear Centre

October 27 Vancouver, BCThe Centre

October 28Seattle, WAMoore Theatre

October 29Portland, ORSchnitzer Theatre

October 31Santa Rosa, CAWells Fargo

November 1Napa, CAUptown Theatre

For more information, visit jeffbeck.com.