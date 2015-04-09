Jeff Beck Announces Live Album Featuring Two New Studio Tracks

Jeff Beck will release a new live album—Jeff Beck Live+—that also features a bonus of sorts: two new studio tracks, his first since 2010.

The album will be released May 5 via Atco Records, an imprint of Rhino Entertainment.

The two new songs, which appear immediately after the album's many live cuts, are "Tribal" and "My Tiled White Floor"; they feature vocals by Ruth Lorenzo and Veronica Bellino, respectively.

The guitar legend also has announced several new East Coast solo tour dates; you can check out all this current dates—and the track listing for the new live album—at the bottom of this story.

The 14 live performances on Jeff Beck Live+ were recorded at multiple venues in 2014 and feature Beck backed by vocalist Jimmy Hall, bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Jonathan Joseph and guitarist Nicolas Meier. The quintet explored Beck's entire catalog and tackled everything from "Morning Dew" (Truth, 1968), "Superstition" (Beck, Bogert, Appice, 1973), "Big Block" (Jeff Beck's Guitar Shop, 1989), to his Grammy-winning cover of the Beatles' "A Day in the Life" and "Hammerhead," a 2010 track from Emotion & Commotion.

Beck is still working on his 17th studio album, which is expected to be released later this year.

Jeff Beck Live+ Track Listing:

1. "Loaded"

2. "Morning Dew"

3. "You Know You Know"

4. "Why Give It Away"

5. "A Change Is Gonna Come"

6. "A Day In The Life"

7. "Superstition"

8. "Hammerhead"

9. "Little Wing"

10. "Big Block"

11. "Where Were You"

12. "Danny Boy"

13. "Rollin' And Tumblin'"

14. "Going Down"

15. "Tribal"

16. "My Tiled White Floor"

Jeff Beck Solo Dates

April 13 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

April 15 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 16 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 17 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 18 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

April 19 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

April 21 Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY

April 22 Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

April 24 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

April 25 The Strand - Capital Performing Arts Center York, PA

April 26 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA

With ZZ Top

April 30 Cedar Park Center Cedar Park, TX

May 1 Winstar Casino Thackerville, OK

May 2 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

May 3 Concrete Street Corpus Christi, TX

May 7 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

May 8 Cruzan Amphitheater West Palm Beach, FL

May 9 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL

May 10 Verizon Wireless AmphitheatreAlpharetta, GA

Jeff Beck Newly Added Solo Dates; on-sale dates noted:

May 12 The Kentucky Center -Whitney Hall Louisville, KY*

May 14 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI ***

May 15 Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH*

May 16 PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

May 17 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

May 19 Fox Theater St. Louis, MO *

May 21 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL **

May 22 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI*

May 23 State Theater Minneapolis, MN*

*on sale April 10 | ** on sale April 11 | *** on sale April 17