Jeff Loomis Announces Guest Musicians for New Solo Album

Ex-Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis is wrapping up work on his new solo album, which is due out later this year via Century Media, and he's announced a few of the guest musicians set to appear on the album.

In a new update on the progress of his new album, Loomis wrote: "A couple of years ago, I achieved my childhood dream of releasing a solo album. With the releasing of my second record coming up, I'm proud to announce another dream come true ... or should I say dreams ... Marty Friedman [ex-Megadeth], Tony Macalpine and Chris Poland [ex-Megadeth] have all done guest solos for it.

"These guys must have given me hundreds of blisters on my fingers when I was a kid trying in vain to emulate their work. Hell, I'm still trying to figure out some of their solos. To have three guitar players that I looked up to as a young player and still hold in such high regard is simply amazing. I can't thank those guys enough."

The as-yet-untitled album will be the follow-up to 2008's Zero Order Phase.

Loomis parted ways with Nevermore in the spring of last year.