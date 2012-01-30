Jeff Loomis Announces Track Listing for Upcoming Solo Album, 'Plains Of Oblivion'

Ex-Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis has just unveiled the artwork and track listing for his upcoming solo album, Plains Of Oblivion. You can view both below.

This is Loomis' second solo effort, and first since his departure from Nevermore last year. Plains of Oblivion features guest performances from Marty Friedman, Ihsahn, Chris Poland and Tony MacAlpine, among others.

On his special guest musicians, Loomis commented: "These guys must have given me hundreds of blisters on my fingers when I was a kid trying in vain to emulate their work. Hell, I'm still trying to figure out some of their solos. To have three guitar players that I looked up to as a young player and still hold in such high regard is simply amazing. I can't thank those guys enough."

Plains of Oblivion will be release on April 10 via Century Media.

Plains of Oblivion Track Listing: