Jeff Loomis partners with Joey Sturgis Tones and producer Jens Bogren for signature Toneforge plugin

Arch Enemy and Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis has teamed up with Joey Sturgis Tones for a new signature ToneForge plugin.

With sounds designed by metal producer Jens Bogren – whose repertoire includes work with Sepultura, Kreator and Paradise Lost – the Jeff Loomis Toneforge features three amp profiles: Lead, Rhythm and Clean, each with a plethora of guitar tones to peruse.

While the Lead and Clean channels are fairly self-explanatory, the Rhythm amp has been specifically designed to handle tight low-end riffwork, and boasts a tube emulation that can be switched from 6L6s to EL34s.

In addition to the three amps, the software pack also features a range of virtual cabs, with JST's first inclusion of dual cab mode.

The mode allows users to edit two guitar signals at the same time, adjust their spacing in the stereo field and more. There's also a matched cabinets feature and the option to import custom impulse responses.

The pack also includes four guitar effects – GTR Comp (compressor), Overdriven (overdrive), Sky Box (reverb) and Echo Man (delay) – each with post-amp processing capabilities.

Joey Sturgis Tones Toneforge Jeff Loomis operates as VST2, VST3, AU and AAX on macOS and Windows. A free iLok account is required for registration.

And as an introductory deal, the plugin is being offered for only $59. After the initial period, the price will go up to $149, so that's a pretty substantial saving.

Head over to Joey Sturgis Tones for more information.