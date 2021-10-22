Arch Enemy debut Deceiver, Deceiver, their first original music in four years

Arch Enemy have released their first original new music since 2017's Will to Power, a new single entitled Deceiver, Deceiver.

True to form, the track sees the Swedish death metallers – composed of vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, guitarists Michael Amott and Jeff Loomis, bassist Sharlee D'Angelo and drummer Daniel Erlandsson – serve up a clutch of stellar electric guitar riffs, machine gun-esque rhythms and ever-chaotic arrangements.

There's plenty of lead guitar work to digest, too; Loomis and Amott trade soaring solos from just before the three-minute mark, with the former offering whammy bar dives and alternate picking runs, and the latter delivering more melodic, but equally virtuosic two-handed tapping lines.

Its accompanying music video is directed by Patric Ullaeus – who has also worked with At the Gates, Danko Jones, Europe and others – and finds the quintet tearing the roof off a graffiti'd-up warehouse. Check it out below.

Says guitarist Michael Amott: “Has it really been four years since we last released new Arch Enemy music? Time flies... especially when you tour the world for a couple of years, decide to take some time off, and then we all get hit with a global fucking pandemic!

“Everyone's been through hard times these last couple of years, and it's beautiful to see everything coming back now. This very much feels like the right moment to return with a brand-new song. Deceiver, Deceiver is not the happiest of tunes, but believe me – we're ecstatic to be back!”

While Deceiver, Deceiver is Arch Enemy's first original music since 2017, the band did release a covers album – Covered in Blood – in 2019, which featured new renditions of Judas Priest's Breaking the Law, Iron Maiden's Aces High and Megadeth's Symphony of Destruction, to name a few.