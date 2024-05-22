“I had an issue with one of my guitars that had my active set in it, and I needed a B guitar really quick to use”: How a technical mishap led Jeff Loomis back to passive pickups – and an all-new Seymour Duncan signature set

Seymour Duncan has just announced the Noumenon signature humbuckers, in collaboration with the former Arch Enemy and current Alcatrazz guitarist Jeff Loomis.

The Noumenon signature humbuckers call back to Jeff Loomis' formative years and promise “tight low-end and smooth treble” as well as “dynamic control and a powerful tone for both six-string and seven-string guitars.”

Active pickups, like his signature Blackouts. became synonymous with Loomis' sound, particularly in Nevermore, Arch Enemy, and his solo work. However, prior to this, Loomis spent years crafting a metal tone that heavily relied on passive humbuckers, bought from 1980s guitar catalogs. The Noumenon signature humbuckers take inspiration from that era, with a few modern upgrades.

Seymour Duncan Jeff Loomis’ Noumenon humbuckers seven-string set (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

“The idea behind the Noumenon pickup kind of happened by accident during an Arch Enemy soundcheck,” reveals Loomis.

“I had an issue with one of my guitars that had my active set in it, and I needed a B guitar really quick to use. I had a Made In Japan Jackson with me on the road that had a passive Seymour Duncan in it, strapped it on, started playing and I just really love the feel and sound of those pickups.

“And being a player that's come from 20 years of playing active pickups, that whole soundcheck was kind of the turning point for me to relive the moments of using passives again.”

The six-string set is built with Alnico 8 magnets, which provide high output and thick bass and maintain definition without getting too shrill when it comes to the high register. The seven-string set is built with Alnico 5 magnets, delivering a tight low-end and sharp attack.

Both signature humbuckers come with triangular feet bottom plates for standard humbucker routes. Direct mounting is included if you happen to own one of Loomis' signature Jackson guitars. The sets will set you back $278, with single pickups starting at $139.

For more information, head to Seymour Duncan.