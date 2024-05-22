“I had an issue with one of my guitars that had my active set in it, and I needed a B guitar really quick to use”: How a technical mishap led Jeff Loomis back to passive pickups – and an all-new Seymour Duncan signature set
Jeff Loomis’ Noumenon signature humbuckers promise tight low-end and smooth treble for both six- and seven-string guitars
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)
Seymour Duncan has just announced the Noumenon signature humbuckers, in collaboration with the former Arch Enemy and current Alcatrazz guitarist Jeff Loomis.
The Noumenon signature humbuckers call back to Jeff Loomis' formative years and promise “tight low-end and smooth treble” as well as “dynamic control and a powerful tone for both six-string and seven-string guitars.”
Active pickups, like his signature Blackouts. became synonymous with Loomis' sound, particularly in Nevermore, Arch Enemy, and his solo work. However, prior to this, Loomis spent years crafting a metal tone that heavily relied on passive humbuckers, bought from 1980s guitar catalogs. The Noumenon signature humbuckers take inspiration from that era, with a few modern upgrades.
“The idea behind the Noumenon pickup kind of happened by accident during an Arch Enemy soundcheck,” reveals Loomis.
“I had an issue with one of my guitars that had my active set in it, and I needed a B guitar really quick to use. I had a Made In Japan Jackson with me on the road that had a passive Seymour Duncan in it, strapped it on, started playing and I just really love the feel and sound of those pickups.
“And being a player that's come from 20 years of playing active pickups, that whole soundcheck was kind of the turning point for me to relive the moments of using passives again.”
The six-string set is built with Alnico 8 magnets, which provide high output and thick bass and maintain definition without getting too shrill when it comes to the high register. The seven-string set is built with Alnico 5 magnets, delivering a tight low-end and sharp attack.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Both signature humbuckers come with triangular feet bottom plates for standard humbucker routes. Direct mounting is included if you happen to own one of Loomis' signature Jackson guitars. The sets will set you back $278, with single pickups starting at $139.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.