Jackson and Jeff Loomis team up once more for seven-string signature, the Pro Series Soloist SL7

Prog metal giant Jeff Loomis and Jackson both enjoyed the popularity of the former’s Pro Series Signature Kelly. Now they’ve reunited to produce the guitarist’s first signature seven-string, the Jackson Pro Series Jeff Loomis Soloist SL7.

The new model is an aggressive, utilitarian beast equipped with a through-body graphite reinforced-neck made of three-piece maple, alongside a 12-16” compound radius ebony ‘board, with jumbo frets and Luminlay side dots.

The basswood body is paired with a sandblasted ash top, finished in Satin Black. Hidden around the back is a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a Loomis headstock logo.

Things are kept simple and effective on the electronics front, with a pair of Seymour Duncan Blackout humbuckers – Loomis’s signature set of active pickups – plus a three-position toggle switch and a single volume control.

Elsewhere, there’s a Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking tremolo (also in black) and black hardware, including Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and seven-in-line sealed die-cast tuners mounted on a – you guessed it – black headstock.

The aesthetic certainly oozes power and the Loomis SL7 looks like the sort of guitar that can handle a nationwide tour before breakfast. You’ll see the virtuoso pulls no punches in putting the model through its paces in an extensive demo below.

“Working with Jackson has been absolutely amazing,” says Loomis. “I couldn't be happier. Being able to work one on one with the legendary Mike Shannon – Jackson’s Principal Master Builder – on the overall shape and dimension of the neck was incredible. We were able to really hone in on every little fine detail, down to the glow-in-the dark fret markers for playing on dark stages.

“But this isn’t an over-elaborate guitar: we stripped down the controls to make pickup changes dead-easy. There’s only one volume knob and you’re going to leave that on 10 anyways. This is a beautiful, aggressive guitar that I love and I know Jackson fans will too.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson)

Jackson says it is similarly pleased with the results. “We collectively conceptualized and then delivered for Jeff a guitar that matches who he is as a player: technical prowess meets brute force,” says Jackson’s Jon Romanowski.

“Not every guitar can handle what Jeff and those inspired by him have in mind. Meeting his standards was a fantastic challenge. We can’t wait to hear what he and his fans will create with his Signature Soloist SL7.”

Expect to find the Loomis SL7 retailing around $1699 (or £1,649/€1,899).

For more information on the Jackson Pro Series Jeff Loomis Soloist SL7, head to Jackson.com.