Former Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis has posted an album sampler for his upcoming second solo album. Check out audio samples of all the tracks from Plains of Oblivion below.

Plains of Oblivion is Loomis' first album since parting ways with Nevermore last year, and is set to feature guest appearances from Marty Friedman, Ihsahn and Tony MacAlpine.

You can watch a video play-through of "The Ultimatum" here.

Plains of Oblivion is out April 10 via Century Media.