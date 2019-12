Earlier today, former Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis posted a play-through video for a new track titled "The Ultimatum." Watch it below.

The track comes to us from Loomis' upcoming solo album -- his second overall and first since parting ways with Nevermore -- titled Plains of Oblivion. Although he's not featured in the video, the track features a guest spot from shredder extraordinaire Tony MacAlpine.

Plains of Oblivious is set for release on April 10 via Century Media.