Jeff Tweedy Performs Twelve New Songs During Mountain Jam Set

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy recently formed a new band with his 18-year-old son, Spencer, under the appropriate name of Tweedy. Their debut album, called Sukierae, is set for release on September 16 through Wilco's label dBpm.

After sharing the new song "I'll Sing It", an audio recording has surfaced of Tweedy's June 7 set at Mountain Jam fest in Hunter Mountain, N.Y. The stream comes by way of live audio archivist NYC Taper. It features 12 new songs: "Down From Above", "Flowering", "Summer Noon", "World Away", "New Moon", "Slow Love", "Nobody Dies Anymore", "High as Hello", "Fake Fur Coat", "Low Key", "Honey Combed", and "Diamond Light". It also features selections from the Wilco and Uncle Tupelo back catalogs, including "Jesus, Etc.", "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart", and "California Stars".

You can stream or download the full set here