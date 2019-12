Jensen has announced its newest speaker, the C12K-2.

The new model is a 100-watt 12” ceramic offering providing modern British voice in a vintage American package, with low-end punch, warm mid-range and articulate highs.

According to Jensen, the C12K-2 is also capable of handling high levels of overdrive and distortion with clarity and detailed response, making it ideal for guitarists who want to crank up the gain.

For more information, head to Jensen.