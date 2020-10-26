Jerry Jeff Walker, outlaw country star and Mr. Bojangles writer, dies aged 78

Jerry Jeff Walker, the country music innovator best known for writing the widely covered song Mr. Bojangles, has died from throat cancer aged 78.

His wife, Susan Walker, confirmed the news of his death to the Statesman, saying that he “went very peacefully”, and that he was “at home until an hour before his passing.”

Mr. Bojangles, his most famous composition, was written in 1968 and later popularized by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1970. Numerous high-profile names have also covered the song, including Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Nina Simone, Neil Diamond, King Curtis and Sammy Davis Jr.

Walker began his career in the '60s hitchhiking and busking around the US, before becoming a prominent member of New York's Greenwich Village folk music scene toward the latter end of the decade. His move to Austin, Texas in 1970 led him to propel the outlaw country genre to popularity, alongside artists like Willie Nelson.

Social media has lit up with tributes to the late musician, with Jason Isbell tweeting, “One day I’d like to be an old man who dances onstage like John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker.” Prine passed away in April due to COVID-19 complications.

One day I’d like to be an old man who dances onstage like John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker.October 24, 2020

Jimmy Buffett recalled: “In such a hurtful moment, I have to say that I am SO happy that he drove me to Key West. That lanky frame, cowboy hat, that energy, voice, those songs, wry wit and wonderful laugh will be with me forever.”

In such a hurtful moment, I have to say, that I am SO happy that he drove me to Key West. That lanky frame, cowboy hat, that energy, voice, those songs, wry wit and wonderful laugh will be with me forever. Thank you Jerry Jeff. Love to Susan, Jessie and Django. pic.twitter.com/cEwki8sFTnOctober 24, 2020

Over the course of his 51-year career, Walker penned an incredible 36 albums. His final full-length was 2018's About Time, which was released a year after his cancer diagnosis.