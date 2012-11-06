Jim Hendrix Live at Woodstock Film to Hit Theaters in Late 2012

Jimi Hendrix's legendary 1969 live performance at Woodstock will be arriving in select theaters around the world this winter in celebration of the legendary guitarist's 70th birthday.

Live at Woodstock will be screened on just two dates, November 29 and December 4. You can use the widget below to preview the film and find a screening near you.

The film features the original 16mm footage digitally restored along with a brand-new 5.1 audio surround mix by legendary engineer Eddie Kramer, who served as the longtime engineer to Hendrix himself.