Jimi Hendrix Biopic, ‘All Is By My Side,' to Be Released on DVD January 13

If you—like a lot of us—haven't seen Jimi: All Is by My Side, the Jimi Hendrix biopic that was released earlier this year, you're in luck. It'll be released on DVD and Blu-ray January 13.

The movie, which was written and directed by Academy Award-winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), stars Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin of Outkast in the title role.

The action in the film takes place in 1966 and 1967, starting with the guitarist's arrival in London and ending with his performance at the Monterey Pop Festival. It co-stars Imogen Poots as Linda Keith, the woman who brought him to England from New York, and Hayley Atwell as girlfriend Kathy Etchingham.

Hendrix’s estate refused to let any of his original music to be featured in the movie. Ergo, session pros Kenny Aronoff, Waddy Wachtel and Lee Sklar were hired to perform the soundtrack. In March, Hendrix’s family signed a deal to field offers to make an authorized film.

You can watch a trailer or two below.