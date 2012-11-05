Jimi Hendrix Men's Collection Coming to Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's has announced it will begin stocking items from Lyric Culture's new Jimi Hendrix line of men's clothing this month.

The collection, which includes graphic screen print tees, scarves, men's dress shirts, hoodies and cuff links, will retail largely for under $100 and will feature designs inspired by lyrics penned by Hendrix. The clothing line and designs were created with input from Experience Hendrix, LLC.

"We're delighted to partner with Lyric Culture to launch this line of Jimi Hendrix apparel and jewelry," Janie Hendrix said. "Jimi's words, music and handwriting have been cherished by so many for so long and this underscores how resonant his art has been all this while and, certainly into the future."

Lyric Culture founder Hanna Rochelle adds, "We are honored to celebrate the 70th birthday of Jimi Hendrix with a new Lyric Culture men's fashion collection inspired by the fearless and innovative lyrics of one of rock music's most influential artists. His legendary style and iconic music is integrated into every design. Some pieces even include Jimi's actual handwritten lyrics incorporated into the fabric prints."

Fans also will be able to pick up copies of Electric Ladyland, Valleys of Neptune and other releases from Hendrix's Sony's Legacy catalog at Bloomingdale's stores nationwide.

November 27 will mark what would have been the legendary guitarist's 70th birthday.