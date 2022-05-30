Jimi Hendrix honored with second blue plaque at London hotel

Jimi Hendrix is set to be honored with a second blue plaque next month, at the site of the London hotel that was his final residence.

A suite at the Cumberland Hotel in central London – now the location of the current Hard Rock Hotel – was the site of Hendrix’s last interview in September 1970, and lyrics written on the hotel’s stationary are stored in the Experience Hendrix archives.

Now, on June 10, the Hard Rock Hotel, alongside Hendrix’s estate and the Nubian Jak Community Trust, will unveil the new plaque commemorating the guitarist’s time there.

The ceremony will feature a performance on the hotel’s rooftop by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, alongside an exhibition of Linda McCartney’s Hendrix photography and a screening of the documentary Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui.

Following the screening, there will also be a Q&A with Hendrix’s daughter Janie Hendrix, his engineer Eddie Kramer and the documentary’s director John McDermott.

“I’m so proud of my brother Jimi and his being honored again in London,” says Janie Hendrix.

“His mission was to spread love across the world through his music, and we continue to see that come to fruition all these years later. Eddie, John and I all look forward to interacting with people on June 10, whose lives were touched by Jimi in London – a city that was so important to him and his career.”

For Ingram’s part, he professes, “Jimi Hendrix has long been an inspiration to me as a musician. I’m excited to participate in this historic event that honors his memory.”

Ingram recently channeled a little Hendrix energy of his own, performing The Star Spangled Banner armed with a purple Tele Deluxe at a Memphis Grizzlies game…