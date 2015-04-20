Jimmie Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer and Doyle Bramhall II Play "Texas Flood" with Double Trouble — Video

This past Saturday night, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Following John Mayer's induction speech, during which he called the late SRV “the ultimate guitar hero,” Mayer joined Gary Clark Jr., Jimmie Vaughan, lefty Doyle Bramhall II and Double Trouble—drummer Chris Layton, bassist Tommy Shannon and keyboard player Reese Wynans—for a performance of "Texas Flood," the title track from SRV's debut 1983 album.

“Stevie used his guitar to lead him out of town,” Mayer said. “He gave me hope because heroes give you hope. While Jimi Hendrix came down from outer space, Stevie came up from below the ground.”

You can check out some high-quality fan-filmed footage below.

Other inductees Saturday night included former Beatle Ringo Starr (as a solo artist), Green Day, underground-icon Lou Reed, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, soul singer-songwriter Bill Withers, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and the “5” Royales.

HBO will broadcast the event May 30.