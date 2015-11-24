Jimmie Vaughan to Perform with U of T Longhorn Band at Halftime Thanksgiving Day

Jimmie Vaughan will perform with the University of Texas at Austin Longhorn Band during halftime at the Texas vs. Texas Tech football game this Thanksgiving Day.

“We are excited beyond words about this opportunity to perform with Jimmie Vaughan,” said Band Director Scott Hanna. “For our students, this is an incredible opportunity to connect with their Texas musical heritage through a living legend."

The performance marks the first time a popular musician has played with the band during a halftime performance. The Longhorn Band will perform a medley of Vaughan’s songs before Jimmie and his Fender Stratocaster join them on the field.

“I’ve been asked to perform with a lot of great bands in my life, but this is definitely the biggest, and probably one of the most exciting,” Vaughan said. “It doesn’t get any more Texas than this.”

The recognition of one of Austin’s hometown musical heroes caps an extraordinary year for Vaughan, who was honored by the Texas House and Senate when he was named the Texas State Musician for 2015.

Vaughan also accepted the honor of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on behalf of his late brother, Stevie Ray Vaughan. During the musical portion of the induction ceremony, Vaughan lead a blistering guitar-slinger’s set and was joined onstage by John Mayer, Doyle Bramhall II, Gary Clark Jr. and Stevie’s Double Trouble bandmates.