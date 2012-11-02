Jimmy Page: 2013 Led Zeppelin Album Remasters Will Include Extra Material, Alternate Takes

The song remains the same? When it comes to Led Zeppelin's upcoming remasters, that's not necessarily true.

In a new interview, Jimmy Page told Mojo that every original Led Zeppelin album will be reissued (in remastered form) in 2013, each in its own box set. Each box set will contain alternate versions of the band's classic songs.

"There are a number of Led Zeppelin projects that will come out next year," Page said. "There are different versions of tracks that we have that can be added to the album, so there will be box sets of material that will come out starting next year. There will be one box set per album with extra music that will surface."

It also was revealed that Page is working on the remasters.

This is just the latest piece of Led Zeppelin news to surface since early September, when the band announced the release of Celebration Day, the CD/DVD/Blu-ray representation of their December 2007 reunion show at London's O2 Arena. While the live film is already in theaters (and doing quite well at the box office, it should be said), the CD/DVD/Blu-ray, etc. will be released November 19 in multiple configurations.

The band also will reunite for one night at the Kennedy Center Honors, where they will perform and be honored; the show will be broadcast on CBS 9 p.m. EST December 26.

