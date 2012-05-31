Jimmy Page on London 2012 Olympics Snub: "I’m Feeling Rather Hurt"

It could very well be argued that Jimmy Page's performance at the closing ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics — performing the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love" next to a red double-decker bus — was an integral part of London snagging the hosting gig for the 2012 games.

With that in mind, it's understandable that the legendary guitarist might feel a bit upset at not being invited to be a part of this year's festivities.

"Of course, I’m feeling rather hurt," Page recently told the U.K.'s Telegraph. "We put so much into Beijing but weren’t helped by the Chinese giving us next-to-no practice time."

Perhaps Page shouldn't feel too bad, though, given this is the same set of Olympics organizers who invited Keith Moon to perform in the closing ceremony.