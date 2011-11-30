Jimmy Page to Release 'Death Wish II Collectors' Edition' This Week

Legendary guitarist Jimmy Page has announced the release of a special collector's edition of Death Wish II, which will be released Thursday, December 1, exclusively through Page's official website.

Most exciting about the release is the promise of "unreleased material." The package will feature updated artwork and new liner notes.

There are only 1,000 copies of the limited-edition package available, each individually numbered. Page has signed the first 30. The editions will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

On the reissue, Page had this to say: "In 1981, Michael Winner asked me if I would compose the soundtrack to Death Wish II. The songs with vocals were only going to appear in the film for a matter of seconds, but I had recorded full versions of them anyway -- which is how I ended up doing my first soundtrack and soundtrack album. I’ve re-released this because I wanted it to be available again."

The Death Wish II soundtrack was originally released in February of 1982.