Joan Jett, Lukas Nelson and James Bay are auctioning autographed Gibson guitars to benefit COVID-19 relief

Joan Jett, Lukas Nelson and James Bay have put autographed Gibson guitars up for auction to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The auction is a joint endeavor between Gibson Gives and Rolling Stone, with the instruments available for bidding on CharityBuzz.com.

Jett’s electric guitar, a limited-edition wine red Gibson Joan Jett ES-339, is one of just 150 that were produced worldwide, and was the last guitar made at Gibson’s Memphis factory before it was moved to Gibson USA in Nashville.

The guitar boasts a thermally-engineered chambered maple center block and thermally engineered Adirondack spruce bracing, a first for Gibson ES models.

Lukas Nelson's Vintage Sunburst Gibson Les Paul Junior (Image credit: Gibson)

Other features include AAA figured maple veneers, Gibson Burstbucker 2 and Burstbucker 3 humbuckers and Orange Drop capacitors.

Nelson’s Vintage Sunburst Les Paul Junior, meanwhile, was inspired by his own ‘56 model, while Bay’s Epiphone Limited Edition James Bay Century Cherry Outfit is a replica of his customized Century, and also features a reissue of a ‘60s-era compensated floating bridge with brass wheels, USA-made "CTS" 500K pots and a Kinman Noiseless "Sweet Neck" P-90.

“Along with our iconic artists, we are proud to support MusiCares through our Gibson Gives movement at such a pivotal time for musicians and the music industry,” says Gibson President and CEO James “JC” Curleigh.

Epiphone Limited Edition James Bay Century Cherry Outfit (Image credit: Gibson)

All three artists also recently filmed performances for Rolling Stone’s In My Room Presented by Gibson IGTV series.

Bidding for the autographed guitars is open now on CharityBuzz.com and close on May 8 at 3:00 PM ET.

Bt the time of writing, bidding on Jett’s guitar currently stands at $9,500, with Nelson’s at $2,250 and Bay’s at $1,550.

For more information or to place a bid, head to Charity Buzz.