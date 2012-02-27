Job For a Cowboy Announce New Album, Streaming New Track, "Nourishment Through Bloodshed"

Arizona's Job For a Cowboy have announced the release of their new album, Demonocracy, for April 10 via Metal Blade Records. The album was produced by Jason Seucof, who has most notably worked with Black Dahlia Murder, Trivium and Whitechapel.

The band are also streaming a new track, "Nourishment Through Bloodshed," at their website, and you can hear it below. Check out the track and the album art here.

Job For a Cowboy will be joined by two new members for Demonocracy: guitarist Tony Sannicandro, who replaces the departed Bobby Thompson, and Cephalic Carnage bassist Nick Schendzielos.

“I think I bring more of an old-school guitar approach to the band," said Sannicandro. "Obviously before the band got me, there wasn’t a lot of lead work. The new album has a solo on every song. I think I’ve done the best work of my life on there."

Nick Schendzielos also issued a statement, saying, “It’s really invigorating that the cats in JFAC are into my style because there is such a great expanse of uncharted territory for bass in metal. Cephalic is notorious for our chaotic and vigorous live performances alongside an expansive and dilatant range of metal stylings. I’m bringing all that experience with me and combining it with the talents of these splendid men to make my best bass work to date.”