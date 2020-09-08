Joe Bonamassa, Derek Sherinian and Simon Phillips discuss the making of their cover of Buddy Miles' Them Changes

If you're a prog-rock fan, you're probably on the edge of your seat at the prospect of Derek Sherinian's upcoming solo album, The Phoenix.

Thus far, the ex-Dream Theater keyboardist has dropped three singles: Empyrean Sky, Dragonfly and Them Changes, the latter of which is a cover of Buddy Miles' 1970 classic.

He's enlisted the help of Joe Bonamassa on electric guitar and vocals and Simon Phillips on drums, and it's safe to say the trio knock it out of the park.

In this exclusive interview premiere, the group discuss the making of the track, from conceptualization through to the mixing process, and how Sherinian's first-ever gig with Miles played into its creation.

"When you play with Buddy Miles, that's one degree from Jimi Hendrix, and to play with Simon that's one degree from Jeff Beck," Sherinian says. "[So to be] that close from the source, it's awesome."

Bonamassa contributes some fearsome Hendrix-style leads to the track, drawing influence from Jimi's Band Of Gypsys rendition. He jokes, "I was a lot fatter back then [at the time of recording] - but it didn't affect the playing, and the singing is marginal as always."

The Phoenix will feature eight star-studded tracks, with appearances from Tony Franklin, Jimmy Johnson, Billy Sheehan, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal and Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro.

It's available from September 18 via InsideOut Music, and available to preorder now.