“I wrote that riff on the Fender six-string bass. I saw Peter Green with Fleetwood Mac pick one up. I thought, ‘I’m gonna get one’”: Joe Perry on how he ditched his Les Pauls and Strats to write an Aerosmith classic
However, the guitar hero is a bona fide guitar collector – owning somewhere in the ballpark of 600 guitars – and he says the oddballs inspired some of Aerosmith’s most beloved tracks, too.
“I was never hung up on getting one sound and going, ‘That’s it,’ you know?” Perry states in the latest edition of Guitarist.
“From the very beginning, almost everybody I knew had one guitar, maybe two. If you wanted a different guitar, you traded sideways. I listen to a lot of guitar [being] played and there are so many different sounds; it’s really inspiring.”
1976's Back in the Saddle is characterized by the distinctive “growl” in its main riff – and it all came about thanks to Perry experimenting with a Fender Bass VI he had been eyeing for some time.
“The only reason I knew about the six-string bass was because I used to see Peter Green with Fleetwood Mac, and during one of their jams, he would pick one up. I thought, ‘When I get a little money, I’m gonna get one.’ So I got one, started messing around with it, and suddenly this riff came out.”
Perry goes on to say that writing that song on the Fender Bass VI was crucial to it coming to fruition.
“The whole introduction and all those riffs just fell into place,” he reminisces. “It wasn’t like I said, ‘I’m gonna write a song with this’ – it was just this riff that was suddenly there. I grabbed it, recorded it, showed it to the band and there it was.”
Upon release, the song was a moderate commercial success. However, over time and as the band's status grew, it became one of the most well-known songs in their entire discography, as well as a live favorite.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.