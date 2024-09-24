“We put out Rock in a Hard Place and went out on the road, which was the definition of the word ‘fiasco.’ Too many shows ended early due to the excessive use of chemicals”: Tom Hamilton on Aerosmith’s past challenges – and why they still have a future

By
published

Still finding inspiration, he explains how close the band came to missing out on Sweet Emotion, his near-grudge over Janie’s Got a Gun, why he was glad Joe Perry quit and the development of his video screen bass

Tom Hamilton plays bass onstage with Steven Tyler
(Image credit: Aaron Perry)

Steven Tyler affectionately refers to Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith’s bassist since day one, as “Mr. Sweet Emotion” – evidence that his grooving bassline from the the band’s 1975 classic track is one for the ages.

But to boil his accomplishments down to just that piece would be a disservice. Hamilton played guitar on classics like Uncle Salty and Sick as a Dog from Toys in the Attic and Rocks, respectively, and co-wrote Janie’s Got a Gun from Pump.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.