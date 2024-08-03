“We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision”: Aerosmith retire from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury – and say a full recovery is “not possible”

The American rock institution have canceled the remaining dates on their farewell tour following Tyler’s vocal injury last year

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Image credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

US rock icons Aerosmith have announced their retirement from touring after over 50 years on the road.

In a social media post, the band attributed the “heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision” to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

