“We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision”: Aerosmith retire from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury – and say a full recovery is “not possible”

US rock icons Aerosmith have announced their retirement from touring after over 50 years on the road.

In a social media post, the band attributed the “heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision” to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith,” the post begins. “Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.

“It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

Ticket holders for the band’s canceled tour dates will be refunded.

In September 2023, Aerosmith postponed the remaining US dates on their farewell tour due to Tyler’s fractured larynx.

Founded in Boston in 1970, Aerosmith are one of America’s most iconic bands, and hits including Sweet Emotion, Dream On and Walk This Way have been part of rock’s pantheon for decades.

“I’m just so thankful to the fans because without them we wouldn’t still be here,” guitarist Joe Perry told Guitar World last year.

“Our career has been a blessing, and sometimes I still can’t believe it. When we started, I never imagined we’d be here doing this 50 years later. To have it be the same guys out there together at the end is amazing, and I’m very thankful for that, too.”