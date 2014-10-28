Joe Satriani Announces 2015 G4 Experience Featuring Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi, Mike Keneally and More — Video

From June 28 to July 2, 2015, musicians of all ages and levels will once again converge in California’s Central Coast for the second annual G4 Experience featuring Joe Satriani; Tosin Abasi and Animals As Leaders; Guthrie Govan and the Aristrocrats; and Mike Keneally.

This unique music camp, which combines entertainment, education and a vacation experience, will take place at Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, California, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Satriani announces the G4 Experience in the exclusive video below. Be sure to check it out! For more details, keep reading!

Produced by Dreamcatcher Events, the G4 Experience is an extension of Satriani’s G3 Tour, which features Satriani alongside two other well-known guitarists.

“This year I’m happy to announce an exciting new G4 lineup, with each player selected for their stunning musicianship and original approach to guitar playing,” Satriani said. “Guthrie will be bringing his bandmates from the Aristocrats—Bryan Beller on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums. Tosin will come with Animals As Leaders featuring guitarist Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Garstka.

“Mike 'The Wizard' Keneally returns this year bringing his unique multi-instrumental style and approach to the camp giving clinics, playing a solo show as well as being part of my band’s performances. To round out our teaching/performing staff will be good friends and all-around awesome guitarists Doug Doppler, Bruce Bouillet and Andy Aledort along with my friend, Stu Hamm on bass.”

For more information, visit g4experience.com.