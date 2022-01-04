Joe Satriani announces fine art tour for January 2022

Joe Satriani has holstered his guitar pick for the paintbrush and announced his debut foray into the touring art world, sharing details of his first-ever fine art tour.

The event will take place on two dates this month at two separate Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida. The first will take place on January 28 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, while the second will occur a day later at Boca Raton Town Center Mall.

Both exhibitions will showcase pieces from Satch’s latest collection, dubbed Joe Satriani: Beyond Reality, and will include a handful of one-of-a-kind canvases and hand-painted guitars. Satriani will attend both events in person.

Hot Pink Supernova by Joe Satriani (Image credit: Joe Satriani)

Satch, who also plans to release new music this year, said of the tour, “Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight.

“When I paint and play my guitar,” he added, “I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans.”

“Joe is a master storyteller,” commented Wentworth Gallery Principal Christian O’Mahony. “Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer.

“His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe’s eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it.”

Satch has been rather successful in his extra-musical ventures in recent times. Not only is he now a touring visual artist, he’s also a comic book writer, having recently penned the sci-fi themed epic, Crystal Planet, with fellow guitarist Ned Evett.

Head over to Wentworth Gallery to find out more.