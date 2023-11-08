“Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers… pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be”: For the first time ever, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are working on new music together

By Matt Parker
published

The two virtuosos have also announced a huge tour marking their first co-headline dates outside of their G3 shows

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso - Corbis / Getty Images)

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have announced they are heading out together on a string of co-headline tour dates in Spring 2024, on the (functionally titled) Satch-Vai Tour. 

However, it’s a small line lower down in the press release for the dates that has us very intrigued: “In additional exciting news, for the first time they will collaborate on new music with plans to release just before the tour launches in March.”

Vai and Satriani obviously go way back, having both attended the same high school in Long Island, and the latter famously tutored Vai in the mid-’70s. 

They have undertaken numerous tours together under the G3 umbrella, parts of which have been recorded, but the March 2024 release would appear to mark their first studio-based collaboration.

No further details are provided in the press release, but the tour kicks off on March 22 in Orlando, FL, so we’d imagine we’ll get to hear the music by then at the latest. 

It's also a pretty extensive list of shows – coming pretty quickly off the back of next year’s G3 Reunion tour with Eric Johnson – with “more dates TBA”, suggesting it's not a half-hearted project.

“Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers,” says Satriani. 

“Eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

“Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor,” adds Vai. “He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai onstage together in 1987 (Image credit: Paul Natkin / Getty Images)

Suffice to say, we’re excited to hear the results of their efforts, both on and offstage, particularly as the two players are enjoying a renaissance at the moment, both among traditional fanbases and a new technically-savvy generation of guitarists – the latter point being most evident in Steve Vai’s groundbreaking guest spot with Polyphia on last year’s Ego Death.

Check out the full tour dates below and keep an eye out for the pre-sale ticket release on Monday November 13, with the general sale tickets going out on Friday November 17. 

For more information, head to Joe Satriani or Steve Vai's websites.

Satch Vai Tour poster

(Image credit: Press)

Satch-Vai 2024 tour dates

  • March 22          Orlando, FL                   Hard Rock Live-Orlando
  • March 23          Pompano Beach, FL      Pompano Beach Amphitheater
  • March 25          Clearwater, FL              Ruth Eckerd Hall
  • March 26          Jacksonville, FL             Florida Theatre
  • March 27          Atlanta, GA                   Atlanta Symphony Hall
  • March 29          North Charleston, SC    North Charleston Performing Arts Center
  • March 30          Durham, NC                  Durham Performing Arts Center
  • April 2              Charlotte, NC               Belk Theater
  • April 3              Richmond, VA               Dominion Energy Center
  • April 5              Boston, MA                   Orpheum Theatre Boston
  • April 6              New York, NY                Beacon Theatre
  • April 7              Waterbury, CT              Waterbury Palace Theater
  • April 8              Red Bank, NJ                 Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • April 10            Collingswood, NJ          Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • April 11            Washington, DC            Warner Theatre DC
  • April 13            Northfield, OH              MGM Northfield Park
  • April 14            Rochester, NY               Kodak Center Theater
  • April 16            Detroit, MI                   Fisher Theatre
  • April 18            Chicago, IL                    Chicago Theatre
  • April 19            Cincinnati, OH              Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
  • April 20            Fort Wayne, IN             Embassy Theatre
  • April 21            Indianapolis, IN            Murat Theatre
  • April 23            Milwaukee, WI             Riverside Theater
  • April 24            Minneapolis, MN          State Theatre
  • April 25            Des Moines, IA              Des Moines Civic Center
  • April 28            La Vista, NE                   The Astro
  • May 1               Kansas City, MO            Uptown Theater
  • May 3               Austin, TX                     ACL Live at The Moody Theater
  • May 5               Houston, TX                  713 Music Hall
  • May 7               Denver, CO                   Paramount Theatre
  • May 8               Salt Lake City, UT          Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.