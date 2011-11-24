Joe Strummer of The Clash the Subject of Two Planned Biopics

It's Hollywood calling -- for Joe Strummer of The Clash.

According to Variety, Julie Delpy will be directing a movie about the life of Strummer, the late frontman and guitarist from The Clash who died in December 2002.

The film, which will be called The Right Profile, named after a song on London Calling, will focus on Strummer's years with the band and his planned disappearance from the limelight in 1982.

Rumor has it that there's another Strummer film in the works -- Joe Public, a biopic by a UK production company called Film4. Screenwriter Paul Viragh, who wrote Ian Dury biopic "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll," will be in charge of the script, according to Screendaily.com.