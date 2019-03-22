John 5 Says "Betcha Can't Play This"

Last week, guitarist extraordinaire John 5 stopped by Guitar World HQ in New York City.

During his visit, he sat down in our studio to crank out an absolute belter of a "Betcha Can't Play This." You can check it out above.

Can you play what he's playing? I certainly can't! If you can though, let us know on Facebook.

John 5 and the Creatures are currently on the road in support of their upcoming album, Invasion. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.

PS: He did this all in one take.