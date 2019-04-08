Watch John 5, Michael Anthony and Corey Taylor Rip Through a Van Halen Mini-Set in L.A.

John 5 is currently out on his 2019 Invasion tour, and during his set at the Whiskey a Go Go on April 6 he was joined by a handful of guests, including Corey Taylor, Michael Anthony, System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian and Cinderella drummer Fred Coury.

Odadjian appeared with John 5 for a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” while Taylor, Anthony and Coury joined him for a trio of Van Halen songs—"Runnin' With the Devil," "Take Your Whisky Home" and the band’s version of the Kinks’ "You Really Got Me." You can check out fan-filmed footage of "Runnin' With the Devil" above, and “Take Your Whisky Home” and “You Really Got Me” below.

As previously reported, John 5 and his band the Creatures—bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix—have announced a new full-length studio album, Invasion, for release in 2019. The effort is the follow up to 2018’s concert document, It's Alive!

For more information, head over to John-5.com.