John 5 Shares Official “I Want It All” Video

John 5 has shared the official video for the song “I Want It All.” The track comes off his new album with the Creatures, Invasion, available today, July 31.

Said John 5, "I'm super excited for this record to finally come out, for fans to see the new video, 'I Want It All', and to announce a new tour to follow in the fall very soon! I want to thank all of our fans for all of their support!"

Invasion was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riot House Studio and features John 5’s band, the Creatures, consisting of bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix.

For more information, head to John-5.com.