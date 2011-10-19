John Lennon's Tooth to Be Auctioned in November

Some late-breaking dental news:

The BBC reports that one of John Lennon's teeth will be auctioned in Stockport, England, next month.

It is expected to bring in £10,000, or just under $16,000 US.

Lennon gave the tooth to his housekeeper, Dot Jarlett, who worked for him at his house in Kenwood, Surrey, in the late 1960s. He told her to give it her daughter "as a souvenir" after he had pulled it out of his mouth.

"He was in the kitchen and he had this tooth which he had wrapped in a piece of paper," said Barry Jarlett, Dot's son. "He said, 'Dot, will you dispose of this?' and then he said, 'Or, as your daughter's a Beatles fan, you can give to her as a souvenir'."

The tooth comes with an affidavit signed by Dot, who has, in the past, sold items belonging to Lennon, including his Rubber Soul-era jacket.

"This is the most wonderful and weird item we have ever had for sale," said Karen Fairweather of Omega Auctions.

The auction will take place November 5.

Here's a weird video montage of John Lennon smiling, featuring a song in the background that has nothing to do with Lennon. I wonder if the tooth in question can be seen in any of these photos ...