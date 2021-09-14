Trending

John Mayer wins Best Rock Video at 2021 MTV VMAs

The '80s-styled clip for Last Train Home beat out videos from the Foo Fighters, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Lenny Kravitz and Evanescence

John Mayer won the Best Rock Video award at this past weekend's MTV VMAs for his '80s-styled clip for Last Train Home.

The opening cut from his new album, Sob Rock, Last Train Home – as is the case for the whole album – boasts a heavy '80s yacht-rock influence, particularly from Toto, and their session king guitarist, Steve Lukather.

The song's video – which itself features Toto percussionist Lenny Castro and former Toto touring keyboardist Greg Phillinganes – is just as breezy, and reminiscent of the era, as the song itself.  

Based on the typically cheeky treatment Mayer wrote for the video – which he posted on Instagram upon receiving the award – that's exactly what the guitar virtuoso had in mind.

"I’m honored, and I’m way more excited than I’m acting," Mayer wrote of the honor on social media. 

"Everyone knows a great music video begins with a great music video treatment, and this – no joke – is the one I wrote and submitted to detail my exact artistic blueprint for what would become 2021 MTV VMAs Best Rock Video winner."

The video's popularity – it's accumulated over 9 million views on YouTube in the three months and change since its premiere – is indicative of the quality of Last Train Home as a song, which stands out even when you peel away the video's tongue-in-cheek, somewhat meme-y exterior.

“The songs, compositionally, had to be strong on their own, no matter how you played them," Mayer recently told Guitar World in response to a question about the prevalence of '80s-style instrumentation and production on Sob Rock

"The songs don’t rely on the sounds, and that’s really important. Last Train Home works on an acoustic guitar and a vocal as well as it does behind the lens of this idea that, just for one record, I want to go back to what I might’ve sounded like in that era. But it’s still a song of mine." 

