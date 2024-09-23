“When I hear a great guitar solo on a tune in 2024, I get very excited”: John Mayer praises top-tier lead effort from young Berklee grad as one of this year’s must-hear guitar solos

Mayer used his SiriusXM radio show to highlight the guitar talents of a British Berklee graduate, who's currently working as a session player in Nashville

John Mayer has heaped praise on a new indie pop track for its tasteful electric guitar playing, which he says includes one of 2024's must-hear guitar solos.

During his SiriusXM show, Life with John Mayer, last Tuesday (September 17), the blues/pop/rock guitar great gave air time to BabyJake’s Don’t Hurt Me So Bad! – a new single that features the six-string talents of one George Collins.

